Grand Mahashivratri Celebration Unfolds at Isha Yoga Center

Preparations are in full swing at Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore for the much-anticipated Mahashivratri celebration. The event, scheduled for February 26, promises an array of meditation sessions, captivating musical performances, and insightful spiritual discourses as part of the night-long celebration.

Among the attendees is Bollywood actor Vijay Varma, a long-time devotee who completed the Inner Engineering course at the center. "Meditation has been transformative for me," Varma shared. Additional high-profile guests include former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, who expressed gratitude for the invitation and his eagerness to delve deeper into meditation under Sadhguru's guidance.

German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann is slated to perform, having followed the celebrations at Isha Yoga Center for years. This year's extravaganza is set to make history with Sadhguru offering the Midnight Mahamantra (Aum Namah Shivaya) Initiation and unveiling the 'Miracle of the Mind' meditation app. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries are expected to grace the event, which will run from 6 pm on February 26 to 6 am on February 27.

