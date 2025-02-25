Left Menu

Grand Mahashivratri Celebration Unfolds at Isha Yoga Center

Preparations for a grand Mahashivratri celebration at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore, are underway. The event on February 26 will feature meditation, performances, and spiritual discourses. Celebrities and dignitaries, including actor Vijay Varma, are set to attend. A new meditation app will also be unveiled by Sadhguru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:24 IST
Grand Mahashivratri Celebration Unfolds at Isha Yoga Center
Vijay Varma, Bhaichung Bhutia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Preparations are in full swing at Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore for the much-anticipated Mahashivratri celebration. The event, scheduled for February 26, promises an array of meditation sessions, captivating musical performances, and insightful spiritual discourses as part of the night-long celebration.

Among the attendees is Bollywood actor Vijay Varma, a long-time devotee who completed the Inner Engineering course at the center. "Meditation has been transformative for me," Varma shared. Additional high-profile guests include former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, who expressed gratitude for the invitation and his eagerness to delve deeper into meditation under Sadhguru's guidance.

German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann is slated to perform, having followed the celebrations at Isha Yoga Center for years. This year's extravaganza is set to make history with Sadhguru offering the Midnight Mahamantra (Aum Namah Shivaya) Initiation and unveiling the 'Miracle of the Mind' meditation app. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries are expected to grace the event, which will run from 6 pm on February 26 to 6 am on February 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025