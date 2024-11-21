Left Menu

Odisha Honours Utkal Keshari: Celebrating Harekrushna Mahtab's Legacy

The Odisha government is commemorating the 125th birth anniversary of Harekrushna Mahtab by initiating memorials and a biopic. Known as a significant figure in Odisha's political history, Mahtab contributed notably in various fields and played a substantial role in state politics.

  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark recognition of regional history, the Odisha government has announced plans to establish memorials and produce a biopic on Harekrushna Mahtab, known as 'Utkal Keshari'. This revelation was made by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during an event marking Mahtab's 125th birth anniversary.

Addressing the gathering at Vigyan Bhavan, where President Droupadi Murmu was present, Majhi emphasized Mahtab's pivotal contributions to nation-building and Odisha's integration into the Indian Union post-Independence. He hailed Mahtab as a visionary leader and a mentor to many eminent Odia politicians.

The initiative also aims at fostering research on Mahtab's life, with plans to reprint his literary works. Various other commemorative events are lined up, seeking to inspire future generations by highlighting Mahtab's enduring legacy.

