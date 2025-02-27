Left Menu

Isabella Rossellini Joins Wallis Simpson Biopic 'The Bitter End'

Isabella Rossellini, known for her Oscar-nominated role in 'Conclave', joins Joan Collins in the Wallis Simpson biopic, 'The Bitter End'. Directed by Mike Newell and penned by Louise Fennell, the film delves into the tumultuous relationship between Simpson and her confidante, Suzanne Blum.

27-02-2025
Isabella Rossellini (Image source: Instagram/ isabellarossellini) . Image Credit: ANI
Oscar-nominated actress Isabella Rossellini, celebrated for her role in 'Conclave', has been cast in the Wallis Simpson biopic. She will star alongside Joan Collins in 'The Bitter End', a film directed by Mike Newell, portraying Suzanne Blum, a French lawyer and a key player in Simpson's life.

The biopic examines the intense and controversial bond between Wallis Simpson, the Duchess of Windsor, and Suzanne Blum. Blum's influence over Simpson was marked by obsession and control, as outlined in a report by Deadline. Wallis Simpson was notably the partner of Prince Edward, Duke of Windsor, who abdicated the British throne.

Rossellini expressed her excitement about the project, noting the complexity and historical significance of the narrative. The screenplay by Louise Fennell enables a deep dive into the intricate dynamics between Simpson and Blum. John Gore Studios produces the film, with the announcement that production will commence in the UK this May.

Alongside Rossellini, acclaimed producer Gore commended her remarkable ability to portray multifaceted characters. This new role is anticipated to further elevate her reputation among fans and critics alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

