Inside the Headlines: Entertainment's Global Pulse

Entertainment news this week is anchored by the much-anticipated global release of Jon M. Chu's 'Wicked.' As the premiere tour touched down in London, director Chu anticipates audiences will be captivated by the experience, wrapping up a journey that began in Sydney and journeyed through Los Angeles, Mexico City, and New York.

Meanwhile, British-Ghanaian artist Fuse ODG is calling on musicians to leverage their influence for change, particularly targeting the negative imagery propagated by the 1984 hit 'Do They Know It's Christmas.' He encourages fellow artists to follow Ed Sheeran's lead in addressing these long-standing stereotypes surrounding Africa.

In a strategic shift, Comcast has announced plans to reformulate its cable TV strategy by creating a new entity from its NBCUniversal networks, including MSNBC and CNBC, to embrace streaming trends. The maneuver, expected to bolster future growth, will reposition core entertainment and news offerings under a public framework.

