AISATS to invest Rs 4,458 crore in Jewar airport projects; MoU signed on Yogi's Singapore visit

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding with AISATS to invest Rs 4,458 crore in two major aviation service projects at Noida International Airport, officials said. The agreement was signed during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ongoing visit to Singapore, marking a key investment outcome on the second day of the tour aimed at attracting global capital to Uttar Pradesh. Under the MoU, AISATS will develop an advanced cargo campus and a world-class air catering kitchen at the upcoming international airport in Jewar, located in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. Officials said the integrated cargo campus is expected to position Jewar as a major air freight and logistics hub for north India, facilitating export-import activities across sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural products. The facility will leverage the airport's planned multi-modal connectivity to strengthen international trade linkages. The second project involves the establishment of a modern air catering unit at the airport. The facility will supply in-flight meals not only for flights operating from Jewar but also for multiple airports across northern India, they said. The projects are expected to boost regional food processing and supply chain ecosystem while generating significant direct and indirect employment opportunities. The chief minister's Singapore visit is focused on showcasing the state's infrastructure growth and investment potential to global investors. Officials described the agreement as a major step forward for the aviation, logistics and services sectors in the state, adding that the projects will contribute to enhancing north India's economic landscape once the airport becomes operational.

