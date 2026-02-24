France's foreign minister says US ambassador to Paris must respond to a French summons

France's spat with the US ambassador to Paris took another turn Tuesday with the French foreign minister saying the top US diplomat in France must explain himself after ignoring a French summons. The minister suggested that Ambassador Charles Kushner won't have access to French government officials until he complies. French authorities had summoned Kushner, the father of US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, for a meeting on Monday evening over comments from the Trump administration that France objected to. French diplomats said Kushner did not show up. Speaking Tuesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, described the failure to attend as ''a surprise'' that flew in the face of diplomatic protocol and will dent Kushner's ability to serve as an ambassador. ''It will, naturally, affect his capacity to exercise his mission in our country,'' Barrot said, speaking to public broadcaster France Info. ''When these explanations have taken place, then the US ambassador in France will, naturally, regain access to members of the French government.

