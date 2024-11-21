Left Menu

Cross-Cultural Exchange: Singapore Delegation Visits Rajasthan Assembly

A Singapore delegation, led by Senior State Minister Jabil Puthucheary, met with Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani to learn about the state's parliamentary system. Devnani shared insights into legislative procedures. The delegation also visited the digital museum of the Assembly. This visit was part of Devnani's returned study tour across Asia.

A high-profile delegation from Singapore, led by Senior State Minister Jabil Puthucheary, made a courtesy call to the Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday. Their visit aimed at understanding the intricacies of the Indian parliamentary system, focusing on Rajasthan's legislative procedures.

During their visit, Speaker Vasudev Devnani greeted Puthucheary and presented him with a replica of the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha building. The delegation received an in-depth overview of the Assembly's meetings, work arrangements, and the process involved in addressing public issues within the House.

Significantly, the visit coincided with a meeting between Devnani and a committee from the Assam Legislative Assembly, who explored the Assembly's digital museum. Devnani had recently returned from an informative study tour examining legislative practices in Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Japan.

