Diljit Dosanjh Drops 'Nain Matakka': Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John' Teases Action Drama

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is set to release his latest track 'Nain Matakka,' featured in the upcoming Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Baby John.' The song also showcases vocals by Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, known as Dhee.

According to the film's creators, 'Nain Matakka' promises to be an energetic, catchy tune highlighting the vibrant on-screen chemistry between Dhawan and co-star Keerthy Suresh. Recently, the teaser for 'Baby John' premiered, portraying it as a mass action drama with deep emotional layers.

In the film, Dhawan portrays a police officer and single father who bravely faces challenges. One scene sees him proclaiming, "Mere jaise bohat aaye hoge, main pehail baar aaya hu," emphasizing his unique journey. The teaser also introduces Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role and veteran actor Jackie Shroff as the distinctive antagonist.

Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav are also part of the cast, enhancing the film's ensemble. Directed by A Kaleeswaran and produced by renowned filmmaker Atlee, 'Baby John' is slated to hit theaters this December.

