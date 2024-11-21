Left Menu

A Rallying Cry: Sahel Countries Claim Sovereignty Through Culture and Music

In the Nigerien capital, Niamey, thousands convened from junta-led nations in Africa's Sahel region. They denounced Western influence and rallied support for military regimes through cultural displays. Delegates discussed sovereignty, economic ties, and regional partnerships under the newly formed Alliance of Sahel States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Niamey | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Niger

In Niamey, the capital of Niger, thousands from the junta-led nations across Africa's Sahel region gathered for a three-day conference to voice their dissent against what they see as a Western imperialist agenda and to muster support for their military regimes.

Participating in the conference were delegates from Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali. These countries, having severed ties with traditional Western powers like France in favor of new alliances with Russia, are near completing their withdrawal from the West African bloc ECOWAS.

The delegates emphasized their countries' sovereignty and fostering economic and security relations within the new Alliance of Sahel States. The event was marked by cultural expressions, including performances by artists like Nigerien musician Idi Sarki.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

