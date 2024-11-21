A Rallying Cry: Sahel Countries Claim Sovereignty Through Culture and Music
In the Nigerien capital, Niamey, thousands convened from junta-led nations in Africa's Sahel region. They denounced Western influence and rallied support for military regimes through cultural displays. Delegates discussed sovereignty, economic ties, and regional partnerships under the newly formed Alliance of Sahel States.
In Niamey, the capital of Niger, thousands from the junta-led nations across Africa's Sahel region gathered for a three-day conference to voice their dissent against what they see as a Western imperialist agenda and to muster support for their military regimes.
Participating in the conference were delegates from Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali. These countries, having severed ties with traditional Western powers like France in favor of new alliances with Russia, are near completing their withdrawal from the West African bloc ECOWAS.
The delegates emphasized their countries' sovereignty and fostering economic and security relations within the new Alliance of Sahel States. The event was marked by cultural expressions, including performances by artists like Nigerien musician Idi Sarki.
