President Murmu Advocates 'Nation First' Approach for India's Development
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized instilling a 'Nation First' mentality to make India a developed nation, addressing colonial exploitation and societal fragmentation. She highlighted initiatives like renaming sites and installing new symbols of justice to eradicate colonial influences. Murmu champions India's cultural heritage, unity, and ancient global influence.
President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the significance of fostering a 'Nation First' sentiment among citizens to propel India toward development, during her address at LokManthan-2024 in Hyderabad. She underscored the exploitative colonial history that dismantled India's social fabric.
Murmu emphasized the detrimental effect of colonial rulers who imposed a cultural inferiority complex, urging a move towards unity and national pride. She cited the renaming of historical sites and legislation changes as steps reflecting democratic principles.
The President praised efforts to preserve India's cultural and intellectual legacy, stressing these values as vital to national unity and international influence. The event was attended by notable figures, including Telangana's governor and Union ministers.
