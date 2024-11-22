Left Menu

The Short-Lived Glory of International Film Awards

Manoj Bajpayee, acclaimed for his work in indie films, shares concerns about international film awards' limited impact on independent cinema in India. Despite accolades from major festivals like Cannes, these awards rarely enhance career prospects or distribution opportunities unless they are as prestigious as the Oscars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee, celebrated for roles in critically-acclaimed films like 'Gali Guleiyan' and 'Bhosle', expressed his concerns regarding international film awards at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). On Friday, he remarked that while such awards honor films abroad, they often fail to translate into meaningful advancements for independent cinema back home.

During an exchange with PTI, Bajpayee critiqued the fleeting nature of these accolades, noting, 'We receive an award, celebrate in the evening, but the following day it's forgotten. Does it get me more roles or better pay? No, it does not.' These awards, he argued, hold temporary value, unlike the enduring prestige tied to Oscar nominations.

On Monday, filmmaker Hansal Mehta highlighted similar issues, referencing Payal Kapadia's Cannes-winning film, which lacks OTT platform backing despite its success. Bajpayee echoed this reality, emphasizing the struggles independent films face upon returning to India, lacking ongoing support despite international recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

