Nagaland Gears Up for Iconic Hornbill Festival's Silver Jubilee

Nagaland is preparing to host the silver jubilee of the Hornbill Festival, which showcases the culture of the state's 18 major tribes. The event will feature international participation, and the state is undergoing a facelift in anticipation. The festival attracts thousands of tourists annually.

Updated: 22-11-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:45 IST
Nagaland is in the final stages of preparation for the prestigious Hornbill Festival's silver jubilee edition, officials confirmed Friday.

Scheduled from December 1 to 10, the festival is set to feature vibrant displays of the culture from Nagaland's 18 major tribes, drawing both domestic and international visitors to the scenic Kisama heritage village.

This year sees participation from countries such as Japan, Peru, and Wales, with Japan leading cultural exchanges and workshops. Meanwhile, Nagaland is undergoing extensive makeovers, involving government employees and citizens, to ensure a pristine environment for the event.

