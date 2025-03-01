Echoes of Sufi Magic: Jahan-e-Khusrau's Silver Jubilee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared highlights from his attendance at the Jahan-e-Khusrau Sufi music festival held in New Delhi, which celebrated its 25th anniversary at Sundar Nursery. The festival commenced on February 28 and is set to end on March 2.

During the event, the Prime Minister underlined the cultural importance of such gatherings, stating that they provide relief and enrich the nation's artistic and cultural tapestry. He mentioned his visit to the TEH Bazaar and noted, "Jahan-e-Khusrau's journey is completing 25 years, and it has carved a place in people's hearts, marking its success," he remarked.

Modi also took the opportunity to convey Ramzan greetings, applauding Aga Khan's contribution to Sundar Nursery's transformation. He praised Amir Khusrau's admiration for India's greatness and linguistic heritage, asserting the deep-rooted connections that Sufi culture has with Indian traditions.

The festival, organized by the Rumi Foundation and initiated by Muzaffar Ali in 2001, unites global artists to honor Amir Khusrau's legacy. The Prime Minister explored the TEH Bazaar, which showcases regional crafts and artifacts, and engaged with artisans, reflecting his support for the handcraft industry. (ANI)

