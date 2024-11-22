Left Menu

Rethinking Religion and Nationalism: Lessons from History

Updated: 22-11-2024 23:00 IST
Historian S Irfan Habib urged caution on Friday against the intertwining of religion and nationalism, suggesting this coupling could lead to socio-political complications, as evidenced in the cases of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Speaking alongside author Ratan Sharda at the 'Dharm aur Bhartiya Rashtriyata' session during the Sahitya Aaj Tak event, Habib highlighted historical examples where nations unified by religion later faced cultural and linguistic divisions.

Sharda emphasized differentiating 'dharma' from formal religious practices, suggesting that while different faiths exist, a common thread of humanity binds them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

