Rethinking Religion and Nationalism: Lessons from History
Historian S Irfan Habib emphasized the complications of intertwining religion with nationalism, citing examples from Pakistan and Bangladesh. In a session at Sahitya Aaj Tak, he highlighted historical and contemporary instances where religiously unified nations faced cultural divisions. Ratan Sharda added insights on distinguishing religion from 'dharma'.
Updated: 22-11-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:00 IST
Historian S Irfan Habib urged caution on Friday against the intertwining of religion and nationalism, suggesting this coupling could lead to socio-political complications, as evidenced in the cases of Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Speaking alongside author Ratan Sharda at the 'Dharm aur Bhartiya Rashtriyata' session during the Sahitya Aaj Tak event, Habib highlighted historical examples where nations unified by religion later faced cultural and linguistic divisions.
Sharda emphasized differentiating 'dharma' from formal religious practices, suggesting that while different faiths exist, a common thread of humanity binds them.
