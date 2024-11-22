Left Menu

Cultural Confluence and Academic Ambitions: Odisha Parba and JHU's India Initiative

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended Odisha Parba in Delhi, highlighting Odisha's culture. President Murmu emphasized peace and tolerance. Pradhan also discussed collaboration with Johns Hopkins University for an offshore campus in India, underscoring innovation and entrepreneurship.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Odisha Parba (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was present at the 'Odisha Parba' event on Friday, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Accompanied by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Pradhan explored the stalls erected by Odia citizens to celebrate the state's rich art and cultural heritage.

Speaking to ANI, Pradhan remarked on the enthusiasm surrounding this 7th edition of 'Odisha Parba', with the Odia community eager to display the state's diverse art, culture, and cuisine. He mentioned that the event was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, who commended the festival's role in promoting Odisha's heritage.

An official PIB release highlighted President Murmu's appreciation for the festival's decade-long presence in New Delhi, noting its importance in spreading awareness about Odisha's artistic and cultural heritage. The President reflected on the historic Kalinga War's lessons on peace and emphasized fostering tolerance and harmony.

In another significant development, Pradhan met with a high-level delegation from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) earlier in the capital. The discussion focused on establishing an offshore campus in India and enhancing academic collaborations between JHU and Indian institutions to bolster innovation and entrepreneurship, as confirmed by the Education Ministry.

