Reviving History: Nikkhil Advani's 'Freedom at Midnight'

Director Nikkhil Advani has embarked on a historical journey with his new series 'Freedom at Midnight', focusing on the pivotal events surrounding India's independence and partition. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Advani discussed the extensive research underpinning the series, drawn primarily from the influential book 'Freedom at Midnight' by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre.

Advani revealed his deep connection to the material, recounting his repeated engagement with the book over the years. He also recalled acquiring rare historical insights through other sources, including a notable book found in England by a friend, containing Lord Mountbatten's notes, all contributing to the project's authenticity.

The series dramatizes the political intricacies and the lives of key figures like Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The show, produced by Emmay Entertainment and directed by Nikkhil Advani, boasts a diverse ensemble cast, bringing this significant era to life. 'Freedom at Midnight' is now available for streaming on Sony LIV.

(With inputs from agencies.)