Clarks Inn Suites Hyderabad: A New Benchmark in Hospitality

Hyderabad, India – The Clarks Hotels & Resorts proudly unveils Clarks Inn Suites Hyderabad, a top-tier hotel strategically located near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and HITEC City.

The hotel features 120 elegantly designed rooms and suites equipped with premier amenities to cater to corporate, leisure, and transit travelers. Guests can enjoy a curated dining experience, productive meeting rooms, and rejuvenating fitness facilities, ensuring a memorable stay with a focus on comfort and exceptional hospitality.

Nestled near key business hubs and accessible via the Bangalore Expressway, Clarks Inn Suites is ideal for international and domestic travelers. The hotel offers versatile event spaces and celebrates local flavors in its modern culinary offerings. General Manager Nuthan Kumar emphasizes the commitment to providing a superior guest experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)