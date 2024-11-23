Left Menu

Exploring India's Groundbreaking Constitution Museum: A Journey Through History

India’s inaugural Constitution Museum at O P Jindal Global University offers an immersive exploration of the Constitution's creation. Launched by key political figures, it boasts advanced technology and unique storytelling, emphasizing inclusivity and historical significance, and aims to make these ideals accessible and engaging for all visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has unveiled its first Constitution Museum at O P Jindal Global University, aiming to provide an in-depth exploration of the country's Constitution. Designed to engage citizens, the museum features interactive exhibits and multimedia storytelling to bring to life the crucial events that shaped India's democratic fabric.

The museum was inaugurated by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, with university chancellor and BJP MP Naveen Jindal in attendance. Visitors can experience the transformative era of pre-Independence through a 360-degree visual journey, showcasing the historical backdrop leading to the Constitution's drafting.

This collaborative project with IIT Madras includes a tour guide robot named 'SAMVID' and hologram installations of B R Ambedkar. The collection features artworks and sculptures highlighting core values like unity, justice, and democracy, celebrating the diverse contributions to India's constitutional identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

