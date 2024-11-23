Exploring India's Groundbreaking Constitution Museum: A Journey Through History

India has unveiled its first Constitution Museum at O P Jindal Global University, aiming to provide an in-depth exploration of the country's Constitution. Designed to engage citizens, the museum features interactive exhibits and multimedia storytelling to bring to life the crucial events that shaped India's democratic fabric.

The museum was inaugurated by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, with university chancellor and BJP MP Naveen Jindal in attendance. Visitors can experience the transformative era of pre-Independence through a 360-degree visual journey, showcasing the historical backdrop leading to the Constitution's drafting.

This collaborative project with IIT Madras includes a tour guide robot named 'SAMVID' and hologram installations of B R Ambedkar. The collection features artworks and sculptures highlighting core values like unity, justice, and democracy, celebrating the diverse contributions to India's constitutional identity.

