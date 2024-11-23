Anupam Kher's Triumph Through Failure: Lessons from IFFI

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, currently attending the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, has opened up about the profound impact of failure in shaping his distinguished career. 'If you look at my life, it is a sum total of my failures,' Kher stated, describing his journey as 'the success story of my failures' during a masterclass session.

Highlighting societal attitudes towards failure, Kher lamented that among today's youth, failure is often met with fear and discouragement, largely driven by parental pressure. 'Parents scare their children about failure because you always feel that someone is doing better than you,' he noted, reflecting on comparisons prevalent in modern life, films, and social media.

On a personal note, Kher recalled his humble beginnings, remarking, 'I came from a poor family and was the weakest student, but with a love for games. Now, 40 years later and with 542 films, I attribute my success to my attitude toward failure.' The IFFI, which commenced on November 20, features a global selection of over 180 films and honors Indian cinema legends in its program, running until November 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)