Revolutionizing Pilgrimage: Haj Suvidha App 2.0 Unveiled

The Haj Suvidha App 2.0 was unveiled on Saturday by the Minority Affairs Ministry, introducing vital features for Indian pilgrims such as air travel details, a navigation system with Mina maps, and health advisories. The app aims to enhance the pilgrimage experience for millions of Indian pilgrims heading to Mecca annually.

Launched by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju at the State and UT Haj Committees' Conference, the initiative underscores several technological and logistical reforms in the pilgrimage process. Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian and Chairman of the Haj Committee of India Abdullahkutti were also present, marking the app's significance.

Rijiju emphasized the operations' scale, noting the pilgrimage as the largest logistical venture beyond India's borders. The app reflects strong India-Saudi Arabia ties and supports initiatives like modern accommodation and state-of-the-art buses, ensuring smooth pilgrim transport across Makkah, Madinah, and the Mashaer region.

