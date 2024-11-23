Balcony Collapse During Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's Yatra Injures Eight

A balcony collapse during a religious procession in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district left eight individuals injured on Saturday evening. The event occurred as spectators gathered to witness the 'Hindu Ekta Pad Yatra' led by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, a prominent Hindu religious figure also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar.

The mishap took place in the Rangrej Mohalla area of Naugaon. Fortunately, none of the injuries sustained by those involved were serious, authorities confirmed. Chhatarpur district hospital's civil surgeon, GL Ahirwar, reported three individuals are receiving treatment in Naugaon, while five others are being cared for at the district hospital.

In response to this unfortunate incident, local officials are likely to review safety protocols to prevent similar accidents in the future during large gatherings or religious events.

(With inputs from agencies.)