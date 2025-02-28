Left Menu

Student Clash at Tuition Centre Leads to Severe Injuries

A class 10 student sustained severe head injuries after a clash among students at a private tuition centre in Thamarassery. Muhammed Shahabas is in critical condition. The clash stemmed from a dispute at a farewell party. Police have taken five students into custody, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A class 10 student suffered severe head injuries during a violent clash among students near a private tuition centre in Thamarassery, police reported on Friday.

Five students have been detained in relation to the incident, which took place after a dispute escalated at a farewell party for class 10 students on February 23.

The injured student, 16-year-old Muhammed Shahabas, is in critical condition at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital's intensive care unit.

The altercation involved students from two local schools, sparking when music was abruptly stopped during a farewell event, leading to negative reactions.

Initially, Shahabas appeared unharmed and was taken to Thamarassery Taluk Hospital but was later moved to a coma state at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after his condition deteriorated.

His father, Iqbal, claims his son was deliberately targeted and suspects adult involvement due to the severity of his injuries.

Police have registered cases for assault, rioting, and unlawful assembly as part of their ongoing investigation into the violent event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

