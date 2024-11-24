Amitav Ghosh: Championing a New Humanism Through Storytelling
Celebrated author Amitav Ghosh will receive the prestigious Erasmus Prize for his impactful storytelling on climate change. As the first South Asian laureate, Ghosh highlights the challenges of addressing global environmental issues and emphasizes the historic roots of inequality and colonialism affecting the Global South.
Celebrated author Amitav Ghosh is set to be honored with the prestigious Erasmus Prize at a ceremony in Amsterdam for his exceptional storytelling on climate change. Ghosh, the first South Asian recipient, expressed immense pride in joining a diverse list of past laureates including legends like Charlie Chaplin and Trevor Noah.
The Praemium Erasmianum Foundation has recognized Ghosh for making an uncertain future palpable through his powerful narratives about the past. Speaking to PTI, Ghosh emphasized the importance of duty to mitigate impending environmental disruptions, viewing these challenges through the lens of karma and dharma.
Ghosh, known for works like 'The Great Derangement,' critiques the current global approach to climate change, lamenting its ineffectiveness. He highlights the historic roots of global disparities and the pressing need for political action to address these challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
