Leadership Shakeup: Punit Goenka Steps Down from ZEE Entertainment
Punit Goenka, CEO of ZEE Entertainment, has resigned and retracted his reappointment as Managing Director in a recent AGM filing. Previously slated for a five-year reappointment, effective January 2025, Goenka's resignation was revealed as the board had enhanced performance targets for him.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 12:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Punit Goenka, the Chief Executive Officer of ZEE Entertainment, has unexpectedly resigned and announced his decision not to seek reappointment as Managing Director in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.
Goenka, a central figure in the company, initially had his reappointment approved for another five-year term starting in January 2025. His current term was set to conclude by the end of 2024.
The decision follows the company's move to enhance its performance targets for the Managing Director position, a factor that may have influenced Goenka's decision to withdraw his consent for reappointment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
