Left Menu

Leadership Shakeup: Punit Goenka Steps Down from ZEE Entertainment

Punit Goenka, CEO of ZEE Entertainment, has resigned and retracted his reappointment as Managing Director in a recent AGM filing. Previously slated for a five-year reappointment, effective January 2025, Goenka's resignation was revealed as the board had enhanced performance targets for him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 12:53 IST
Leadership Shakeup: Punit Goenka Steps Down from ZEE Entertainment
  • Country:
  • India

Punit Goenka, the Chief Executive Officer of ZEE Entertainment, has unexpectedly resigned and announced his decision not to seek reappointment as Managing Director in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Goenka, a central figure in the company, initially had his reappointment approved for another five-year term starting in January 2025. His current term was set to conclude by the end of 2024.

The decision follows the company's move to enhance its performance targets for the Managing Director position, a factor that may have influenced Goenka's decision to withdraw his consent for reappointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024