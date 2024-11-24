Leadership Shakeup: Punit Goenka Steps Down from ZEE Entertainment

Punit Goenka, the Chief Executive Officer of ZEE Entertainment, has unexpectedly resigned and announced his decision not to seek reappointment as Managing Director in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Goenka, a central figure in the company, initially had his reappointment approved for another five-year term starting in January 2025. His current term was set to conclude by the end of 2024.

The decision follows the company's move to enhance its performance targets for the Managing Director position, a factor that may have influenced Goenka's decision to withdraw his consent for reappointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)