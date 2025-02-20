Left Menu

Signify's Jagmag Pathshala Illuminates Assam's Educational Future

Signify, a leader in lighting, partners with FISS under the Jagmag Pathshala CSR initiative, enhancing lighting and ventilation in 100 schools in Assam. The project, involving 2800 lights and 1400 fans, benefits over 10,000 students, promoting sustainable energy use and community empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udalguri | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:14 IST
Signify's Jagmag Pathshala Illuminates Assam's Educational Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Signify, the global leader in lighting, has joined forces with the Foundation for Integrated Support and Solution (FISS) to enhance educational infrastructure in Assam's Udalguri district. Their Jagmag Pathshala CSR initiative has successfully improved lighting and ventilation across 100 government schools.

As part of this initiative, Signify has installed 2800 inverter-powered LED lights and 1400 ceiling fans, ensuring uninterrupted lighting and ventilation for more than 10,000 students and educators. The project was inaugurated by Chief Guest Shri Pulak Patgiri, ACS, District Commissioner of Udalguri, who commended the effort for its significant impact on education.

Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Government Affairs & CSR - Signify, Greater India, emphasized the company's commitment to fostering educational environments that allow students to thrive. This collaboration aligns with their dedication to sustainability, quality education, and community empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

