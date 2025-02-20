Signify's Jagmag Pathshala Illuminates Assam's Educational Future

Signify, the global leader in lighting, has joined forces with the Foundation for Integrated Support and Solution (FISS) to enhance educational infrastructure in Assam's Udalguri district. Their Jagmag Pathshala CSR initiative has successfully improved lighting and ventilation across 100 government schools.

As part of this initiative, Signify has installed 2800 inverter-powered LED lights and 1400 ceiling fans, ensuring uninterrupted lighting and ventilation for more than 10,000 students and educators. The project was inaugurated by Chief Guest Shri Pulak Patgiri, ACS, District Commissioner of Udalguri, who commended the effort for its significant impact on education.

Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Government Affairs & CSR - Signify, Greater India, emphasized the company's commitment to fostering educational environments that allow students to thrive. This collaboration aligns with their dedication to sustainability, quality education, and community empowerment.

