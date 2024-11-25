Left Menu

Jagran Film Festival Set to Enchant 18 Cities with Cinematic Delights

The 12th Jagran Film Festival will commence in New Delhi on December 5, featuring 102 films that include features, shorts, and documentaries. Renowned filmmakers, actors, and other industry personalities will attend, as the festival travels to 18 cities before concluding in Mumbai.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:01 IST
Excitement is building for the 12th edition of the Jagran Film Festival, which kicks off on December 5 in New Delhi. Audiences are in for a treat with 102 films spanning features, shorts, and documentaries. Esteemed filmmakers and actors are slated to attend.

The festival's notable journey will cover 18 cities including Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Mumbai, among others. In its travel, it promises to bring cinematic brilliance across India, with an array of talents showcasing their works.

Highlighted screenings include India's Oscar entry 'Laapataa Ladies', the Marathi film 'Gypsy', and documentaries such as 'Ujjal Uttam: Artful Life of Uttam Bahurupi'. The festival runs until December 8 at New Delhi's Siri Fort Auditorium before it embarks on its extensive tour.

