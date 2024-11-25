Jagran Film Festival Set to Enchant 18 Cities with Cinematic Delights

Excitement is building for the 12th edition of the Jagran Film Festival, which kicks off on December 5 in New Delhi. Audiences are in for a treat with 102 films spanning features, shorts, and documentaries. Esteemed filmmakers and actors are slated to attend.

The festival's notable journey will cover 18 cities including Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Mumbai, among others. In its travel, it promises to bring cinematic brilliance across India, with an array of talents showcasing their works.

Highlighted screenings include India's Oscar entry 'Laapataa Ladies', the Marathi film 'Gypsy', and documentaries such as 'Ujjal Uttam: Artful Life of Uttam Bahurupi'. The festival runs until December 8 at New Delhi's Siri Fort Auditorium before it embarks on its extensive tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)