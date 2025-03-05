UN Special Rapporteur Warns of Rising Hostage-Taking by States and Non-State Actors

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture, Alice Jill Edwards, has issued a dire warning regarding the escalating practice of hostage-taking by both State and non-State actors. In a report presented to the Human Rights Council, she condemned the growing use of hostages as bargaining chips in international diplomacy and warfare.

“Hostage-taking is cruelty – plain and simple – and almost always involves torture,” Edwards stated. “It inflicts severe physical and psychological suffering on both hostages and their families.”

The expert’s findings highlight a troubling trend of politically motivated detentions by certain governments. The report identifies China, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela as among the States engaging in the practice of arbitrarily detaining foreign or dual nationals to leverage diplomatic advantages.

At the same time, armed and terrorist groups continue to engage in large-scale abductions. Edwards referenced high-profile incidents such as the Boko Haram kidnappings in Nigeria and the mass hostage-taking by Hamas and other armed groups in Israel on 7 October 2023. These groups use civilians as human pawns to advance their political or ideological agendas, often subjecting them to psychological coercion, physical abuse, and prolonged solitary confinement.

Brutal Conditions and Psychological Torture

According to the report, hostages are frequently subjected to appalling conditions. Survivors have recounted experiences of starvation, mock executions, sexual torture, and prolonged captivity in unsanitary and inhumane settings, including underground tunnels, jungle hideouts, and remote prison facilities. The long-term impact on victims can be severe, leading to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), chronic anxiety, and other psychological and physical ailments.

“What is particularly deplorable is the deliberate mistreatment of hostages as part of a calculated strategy to extract greater concessions,” Edwards remarked. “This kind of manipulation is unconscionable and must be stopped.”

Urgent Global Action Required

The Special Rapporteur’s report calls for immediate and decisive international action, including:

The criminalisation and strict enforcement of laws against hostage-taking.

of laws against hostage-taking. Stronger accountability measures , including the use of universal jurisdiction, targeted sanctions, and referrals to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

, including the use of universal jurisdiction, targeted sanctions, and referrals to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Enhanced victim-centred support , ensuring survivors and their families receive psychological, medical, and financial assistance.

, ensuring survivors and their families receive psychological, medical, and financial assistance. Greater diplomatic engagement , urging governments to appoint senior liaison officers to keep families informed about ongoing efforts to secure hostage releases.

, urging governments to appoint senior liaison officers to keep families informed about ongoing efforts to secure hostage releases. The appointment of a UN Special Representative on Hostage-Taking, tasked with advocating for victims and coordinating global response efforts.

“We cannot allow hostage-taking to become an accepted tool of diplomacy or warfare,” Edwards emphasized. “The time to act is now.”

The UN Special Rapporteur’s call to action underscores the urgent need for the international community to prevent further hostage crises, protect vulnerable individuals, and bring perpetrators to justice.