Left Menu

Vatican Embraces Technology for Holy Year Pilgrimage

For the upcoming 2025 Holy Year, Vatican City is set to enhance global engagement by introducing webcams to allow remote viewing of St Peter's tomb and the Holy Door. Pope Francis will inaugurate the technology to extend pilgrimage experiences to those unable to visit Rome. The initiative is expected to link millions worldwide with Vatican traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:18 IST
Vatican Embraces Technology for Holy Year Pilgrimage

In a significant move to embrace technology, Vatican City has announced plans to install webcams allowing the global Catholic community remote access to key religious sites during the 2025 Holy Year. Thousands will have the opportunity to witness St Peter's tomb and the Holy Door without traveling to Rome.

Pope Francis is set to inaugurate the webcams on December 2, with a primary focus placed on the main altar of St Peter's Basilica and the Holy Door. The Vatican revealed that this new venture aims to provide 'symbolic access' for pilgrims who are unable to physically participate in the momentous event.

This Holy Year, expected to draw 32 million pilgrims, will also feature a new Vatican magazine allowing followers to engage with Pope Francis directly, including unique questions from readers. These efforts reflect a broader commitment to technological inclusion in Catholic traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024