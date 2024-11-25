Vatican Embraces Technology for Holy Year Pilgrimage

In a significant move to embrace technology, Vatican City has announced plans to install webcams allowing the global Catholic community remote access to key religious sites during the 2025 Holy Year. Thousands will have the opportunity to witness St Peter's tomb and the Holy Door without traveling to Rome.

Pope Francis is set to inaugurate the webcams on December 2, with a primary focus placed on the main altar of St Peter's Basilica and the Holy Door. The Vatican revealed that this new venture aims to provide 'symbolic access' for pilgrims who are unable to physically participate in the momentous event.

This Holy Year, expected to draw 32 million pilgrims, will also feature a new Vatican magazine allowing followers to engage with Pope Francis directly, including unique questions from readers. These efforts reflect a broader commitment to technological inclusion in Catholic traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)