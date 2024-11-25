Left Menu

Warren Buffett's Final Philanthropic Vision: A Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, plans to donate 99.5% of his fortune, valued at $149.7 billion, to a charitable trust after his death. His children will execute the philanthropic vision. Buffett has already donated over $58 billion since 2006, remaining committed to his philanthropic initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:19 IST
Warren Buffett's Final Philanthropic Vision: A Legacy of Giving
Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett, the renowned billionaire investor and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, is setting plans to donate the vast majority of his immense wealth, currently valued at $149.7 billion, upon his passing. In a recent letter to shareholders, Buffett, aged 94, declared that 99.5% of his fortune will be entrusted to his children and allocated to a charitable trust.

Buffett has identified potential successors should his children, Susie, Howard, and Peter, be unable to act as trustees. He emphasized that these successors are younger and agreeable to his family. Additionally, Buffett is gifting over $1.14 billion of Berkshire stock to family foundations this year, marking more than $58 billion in donations since 2006.

The philanthropist has consistently supported various foundations, notably the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to which he's given over $43 billion. His children will oversee the distribution of his remaining wealth within a decade after his death, focusing on philanthropic initiatives they collectively endorse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024