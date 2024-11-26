Left Menu

Royal Feud Intensifies: Clash at Udaipur's City Palace

BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh, recently anointed the head of the Mewar royal family, was denied entry into Udaipur’s City Palace. Tensions rose between him and his uncle, Arvind Singh. The palace saw heavy police presence amid stone pelting incidents. Attempts to resolve the feud remained inconclusive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-11-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 00:32 IST
Royal Feud Intensifies: Clash at Udaipur's City Palace
Vishvaraj Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A royal title controversy escalated in Udaipur as BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh, the newly anointed head of the Mewar royal family, was barred from entering the City Palace on Monday. Tensions ran high following his anointment at Chittorgarh fort earlier in the day.

The dramatic events unfolded when a heavy police presence was dispatched to prevent any disturbances. Vishvaraj Singh and his supporters were stopped at the palace gates, and reportedly, stones were hurled from within the palace walls.

The conflict stems from a family feud with Vishvaraj Singh's uncle, Arvind Singh. Arvind, who controls the palace and is the trust's chairman, issued warnings in local newspapers and employed legal measures to bar his nephew's ceremonial plans, escalating the royal tension further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024