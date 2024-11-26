Royal Feud Intensifies: Clash at Udaipur's City Palace

A royal title controversy escalated in Udaipur as BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh, the newly anointed head of the Mewar royal family, was barred from entering the City Palace on Monday. Tensions ran high following his anointment at Chittorgarh fort earlier in the day.

The dramatic events unfolded when a heavy police presence was dispatched to prevent any disturbances. Vishvaraj Singh and his supporters were stopped at the palace gates, and reportedly, stones were hurled from within the palace walls.

The conflict stems from a family feud with Vishvaraj Singh's uncle, Arvind Singh. Arvind, who controls the palace and is the trust's chairman, issued warnings in local newspapers and employed legal measures to bar his nephew's ceremonial plans, escalating the royal tension further.

(With inputs from agencies.)