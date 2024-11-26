Digital Revolution Meets Tradition at Maha Kumbh 2025
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announces the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj will be a blend of tradition and technology, featuring a 'Digital Kumbh'. With infrastructural enhancements and technological innovations, the event aims to attract 35-40 crore devotees, highlighting India's cultural heritage globally.
In an effort to fuse tradition with technology, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 will be a 'Digital Kumbh'. The event, to be held in Prayagraj, is set to establish new cleanliness benchmarks and showcase remarkable technological advancements.
Addressing a media gathering, Adityanath outlined the extensive preparations for the Maha Kumbh, which includes significant upgrades in infrastructure and transportation. The government plans to accommodate around 35-40 crore devotees over 45 days, reinforcing the event's status as a major religious and cultural gathering.
Emphasizing a commitment to heritage and development, the chief minister detailed efforts like constructing new bathing ghats and expanding the area for the gathering. He highlighted a rejuvenated Ganga River and improvements in health and sanitation, aiming to offer a pristine environment for visitors.
