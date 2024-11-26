Digital Revolution Meets Tradition at Maha Kumbh 2025

In an effort to fuse tradition with technology, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 will be a 'Digital Kumbh'. The event, to be held in Prayagraj, is set to establish new cleanliness benchmarks and showcase remarkable technological advancements.

Addressing a media gathering, Adityanath outlined the extensive preparations for the Maha Kumbh, which includes significant upgrades in infrastructure and transportation. The government plans to accommodate around 35-40 crore devotees over 45 days, reinforcing the event's status as a major religious and cultural gathering.

Emphasizing a commitment to heritage and development, the chief minister detailed efforts like constructing new bathing ghats and expanding the area for the gathering. He highlighted a rejuvenated Ganga River and improvements in health and sanitation, aiming to offer a pristine environment for visitors.

