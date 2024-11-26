Left Menu

Digital Revolution Meets Tradition at Maha Kumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announces the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj will be a blend of tradition and technology, featuring a 'Digital Kumbh'. With infrastructural enhancements and technological innovations, the event aims to attract 35-40 crore devotees, highlighting India's cultural heritage globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:51 IST
Digital Revolution Meets Tradition at Maha Kumbh 2025
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to fuse tradition with technology, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 will be a 'Digital Kumbh'. The event, to be held in Prayagraj, is set to establish new cleanliness benchmarks and showcase remarkable technological advancements.

Addressing a media gathering, Adityanath outlined the extensive preparations for the Maha Kumbh, which includes significant upgrades in infrastructure and transportation. The government plans to accommodate around 35-40 crore devotees over 45 days, reinforcing the event's status as a major religious and cultural gathering.

Emphasizing a commitment to heritage and development, the chief minister detailed efforts like constructing new bathing ghats and expanding the area for the gathering. He highlighted a rejuvenated Ganga River and improvements in health and sanitation, aiming to offer a pristine environment for visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024