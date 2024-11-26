Left Menu

International Tourism Mart in Assam: A Cultural and Sustainable Showcase

The 12th International Tourism Mart in Assam toured historical sites like Charaideo Moidams, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With over 120 delegates attending, the event aims to spotlight the northeastern region's tourism potential while emphasizing sustainability and minimizing environmental impact in line with the 'Travel for Life' initiative.

On Tuesday, the 12th International Tourism Mart in Assam welcomed foreign and domestic delegates to explore the state's rich heritage. Participants toured sites such as the Charaideo Moidams, recently added to the UNESCO World Heritage Site list.

The event attracted around 120 delegates, including tour operators and influencers, who were greeted at Dibrugarh airport with a traditional Bihu dance and 'gamosa'. The delegates proceeded to Kaziranga, a world heritage site, visiting the Ahom-era Rang Ghar en route.

Scheduled to conclude on November 29, the Mart highlights the tourism potential of India's northeast. The event emphasizes sustainability, aligning with the 'Travel for Life' initiative, and continues to promote eco-friendly practices.

