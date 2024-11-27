Left Menu

Assam Day Shines at IITF with Cultural Grandeur and Economic Strides

Assam Day at the 43rd India International Trade Fair featured traditional dances highlighting the state's cultural richness, alongside significant economic announcements. Bimal Borah, Assam's Minister for Industries and Commerce, shared insights on investment achievements and upcoming initiatives. The event also showcased Assamese cultural luminaries and involved several state departments.

Assam Day was a highlight at the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF), showcasing the state's rich cultural tapestry through performances of Satriya, Bihu, Karbi, and Tiwa folk dances. The celebration emphasized Assam's vibrant diversity and attracted a significant audience over the weekend.

In an official release, Assam's Minister for Industries and Commerce, Bimal Borah, announced substantial development under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his predecessor Sarbananda Sonowal. The state secured significant investments, including a Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor facility and an array of MoUs with prominent companies, signaling strong economic growth.

Adding to the cultural festivities, Assamese singing icon Madhab Ranjan Gogoi entertained attendees with his impressive repertoire. The event, backed by multiple government entities and startups, underscored Assam's acceleration towards becoming one of India's top five developed states, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat@2047' vision.

