William Hague: New Era Begins as Oxford's Chancellor

In a significant development, William Hague, former leader of the UK Conservative Party, has been elected as the new chancellor of Oxford University. The university made the announcement on Wednesday, highlighting Hague's prominent role in British academia.

The election saw Hague outshine competitors such as Peter Mandelson, a former Labour Cabinet minister, and Elish Angiolini, Scotland's former top law official. The decision was made via an online vote involving university staff and alumni, aiming to fill the prestigious position that Chris Patten held since 2003.

As an Oxford graduate, Hague's political journey began with the Oxford University Conservative Association. In a statement, he expressed his gratitude for this esteemed role, seeing it as crucial to the UK's future success. He will officially take over in a ceremonial capacity early next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)