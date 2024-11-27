Left Menu

Tourism Transforms Kashmir: Indian Army Opens Battlefields for Visitors

The Indian Army announces plans to open Siachen, Kargil, and Galwan Valley for tourists to experience these historic battlefields. This move is part of a broader effort to shift the focus in Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism to tourism, promoting adventure tourism and local upskilling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:49 IST
Tourism Transforms Kashmir: Indian Army Opens Battlefields for Visitors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has opened its arms to tourists, offering access to key battlefields like the Siachen Glacier, Kargil, and Galwan Valley. This initiative, announced by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, aims to provide firsthand accounts of these historically significant yet challenging terrains.

General Dwivedi highlighted a significant shift in Jammu and Kashmir's narrative from one dominated by terrorism to one focused on tourism. Speaking at the General BC Joshi Memorial Lecture, he credited the Army for playing a pivotal role in this transformation, underlining the region's reportedly immense potential for tourism growth.

To boost tourism, the Army plans special training for tour operators and activities aimed at improving local skills. They are opening these strategic locations to visitors with the hope of significantly increasing tourist numbers over the next five years by integrating adventurous activities such as the Trans-Himalayan trek and 'Soul of Steel' trek in Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024