Tourism Transforms Kashmir: Indian Army Opens Battlefields for Visitors

The Indian Army has opened its arms to tourists, offering access to key battlefields like the Siachen Glacier, Kargil, and Galwan Valley. This initiative, announced by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, aims to provide firsthand accounts of these historically significant yet challenging terrains.

General Dwivedi highlighted a significant shift in Jammu and Kashmir's narrative from one dominated by terrorism to one focused on tourism. Speaking at the General BC Joshi Memorial Lecture, he credited the Army for playing a pivotal role in this transformation, underlining the region's reportedly immense potential for tourism growth.

To boost tourism, the Army plans special training for tour operators and activities aimed at improving local skills. They are opening these strategic locations to visitors with the hope of significantly increasing tourist numbers over the next five years by integrating adventurous activities such as the Trans-Himalayan trek and 'Soul of Steel' trek in Uttarakhand.

