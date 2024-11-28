Left Menu

Barry Keoghan to Portray Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes' Beatles Film Series

Oscar-nominated actor Barry Keoghan will play Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes' upcoming Beatles film series. The four-part series, which has the approval of Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, will explore the band's history from each member's perspective. Key roles are being negotiated with other prominent actors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-11-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 11:33 IST
Oscar-nominated actor Barry Keoghan is set to take on the role of Ringo Starr in an upcoming Beatles film series directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sam Mendes. This was revealed by the legendary Beatles drummer himself.

In a unique storytelling approach, Mendes plans a four-film series, with each installment narrated from the point of view of a different Beatles member. The goal is to weave a comprehensive narrative of the band's iconic journey leading to their dramatic split in 1970.

Furthermore, industry sources hint that Paul Mescal and Joseph Quinn may portray Paul McCartney and George Harrison, respectively, while Harris Dickinson is in talks to represent John Lennon. Mendes has cleared the way for this ambitious project by securing full life story and music rights from the Beatles family members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

