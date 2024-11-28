Unveiling Global Stories: Highlights from Reuters
Reuters journalists bring captivating stories from around the globe every week. This edition covers the last Thanksgiving event with President Biden, a rare pudu birth in Argentina, and US retailers gearing up for the holiday season, alongside insights into US consumer protections for travelers and Nvidia's AI music model.
In this week's roundup, Reuters highlights impactful global stories that capture the world's attention. Spanning human-interest angles and multimedia features, these reports provide crucial context and background for major headlines.
U.S. President Biden participated in the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon, an event symbolizing the start of his last holiday season at the White House. Meanwhile, retailers across the U.S. are launching a festive shopping season with innovative product offerings and experiences.
On conservation fronts, a biopark in Argentina celebrated the rare birth of a pudu fawn, presenting a unique opportunity for scientific study. In technology, Nvidia introduced an AI model poised to revolutionize the music and entertainment industries by generating novel audio and modifying voices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
