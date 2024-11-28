Left Menu

Unveiling Global Stories: Highlights from Reuters

Reuters journalists bring captivating stories from around the globe every week. This edition covers the last Thanksgiving event with President Biden, a rare pudu birth in Argentina, and US retailers gearing up for the holiday season, alongside insights into US consumer protections for travelers and Nvidia's AI music model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:30 IST
Unveiling Global Stories: Highlights from Reuters
US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

In this week's roundup, Reuters highlights impactful global stories that capture the world's attention. Spanning human-interest angles and multimedia features, these reports provide crucial context and background for major headlines.

U.S. President Biden participated in the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon, an event symbolizing the start of his last holiday season at the White House. Meanwhile, retailers across the U.S. are launching a festive shopping season with innovative product offerings and experiences.

On conservation fronts, a biopark in Argentina celebrated the rare birth of a pudu fawn, presenting a unique opportunity for scientific study. In technology, Nvidia introduced an AI model poised to revolutionize the music and entertainment industries by generating novel audio and modifying voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024