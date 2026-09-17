Weekly Spotlight: Triumphs and Tensions Around the World

This week's highlights from Reuters journalists span key global themes. In Montana, a pivotal decision looms as voters consider restricting corporate spending on elections, potentially reshaping campaign finance nationwide.

In Lebanon, anxiety rises as UN peacekeepers prepare to withdraw, leaving residents wary of their future amidst Israeli-occupied territory. Meanwhile, in Russia, an anti-war parliamentary candidate challenges the status quo, advocating for peace as the political landscape evolves.

Lastly, in the U.S., policies under former President Trump continue to influence industries and immigration, with ICE arrests climbing but deportations stagnating. These stories capture the multifaceted nature of current global issues.