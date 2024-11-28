Left Menu

Global Echoes of Indian Culture: PM Modi's Cultural Diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the global appeal of Indian culture by sharing a montage of traditional Indian performances witnessed during his international visits. His travels feature renditions of Indian practices like Garba and Bharatanatyam in diverse countries, reflecting widespread enthusiasm for India's rich cultural heritage.

Global Echoes of Indian Culture: PM Modi's Cultural Diplomacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the worldwide appeal of Indian culture, sharing a montage of performances from international visits.

His travels often showcase traditional Indian practices, a testament to the global appreciation of India's cultural richness.

Performances include Vande Mataram in Austria, Garba in Poland, and Bharatanatyam in Singapore.

