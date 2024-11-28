Left Menu

Ajmer Controversy: Historic Battle Over Religious Claims

The Ajmer shrine controversy intensifies as a petition claims the famed shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti was built over a Shiva temple. The situation has drawn political and community reactions, igniting debate over historical and religious tensions amid fears of communal discord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ajmer | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding Ajmer's famous shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti escalated on Thursday, as a petition claimed the site was originally a Shiva temple. This argument has provoked strong responses from politicians and community leaders alike, raising communal tension concerns.

A local court in Ajmer, globally recognized for its revered dargah, issued notices to several government agencies following the claim. Just days prior, violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal over a similar dispute, fueling apprehensions that Ajmer could turn volatile.

While Chishti dargah officials remained silent on the matter, various political and religious figures have spoken out. The debate centers on the Places of Worship Act 1991, prohibiting legal disputes over religious sites existing since August 15, 1947. Efforts are underway to stabilize the deteriorating communal situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

