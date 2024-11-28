Luxury Titans Clash: Bernard Arnault on Trial Spotlight

Left Menu

LVMH's Bernard Arnault testifies in a trial involving former French spy chief Bernard Squarcini, accused of illegal surveillance for the company. Arnault denies knowledge of such activities. The trial highlights LVMH's measures against counterfeiting and has been marked by heated exchanges and accusations between Arnault and activist Francois Ruffin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:04 IST
LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault faced a tense courtroom as he testified about alleged illegal surveillance by an ex-French spy chief, Bernard Squarcini, hired by LVMH. While Arnault is not accused, the trial casts shadows over the luxury giant's methods.

Squarcini, formerly of France's domestic security, is accused of illegal data collection to guard against counterfeiting and stave off activist protests. LVMH previously settled a related probe for $10.5 million but declined comment on the trial.

The heated trial coincides with industry challenges and management shifts in Arnault's luxury empire, which is under scrutiny amidst political exchanges with activist Francois Ruffin, who Arnault accused of seeking publicity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

