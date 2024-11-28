Left Menu

Pushpa 2: A Blend of Action and Emotion

Rashmika Mandanna discussed the emotional and action-packed sequel of 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Set to release on December 5, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' features Allu Arjun and delves into a family-oriented drama. The film's set is like a home, making the conclusion of shooting bittersweet for Mandanna.

Updated: 28-11-2024 21:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has described the forthcoming sequel of the 2021 Telugu hit 'Pushpa: The Rise' as an emotional drama intertwined with high-octane action and trademark swag.

Mandanna, who stars alongside Telugu cinema icon Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', shared her mixed emotions about concluding the film's shooting and the anticipation for its release. She expressed how the film set felt like home during her years involved with the project.

'Pushpa 2', directed by Sukumar and co-starring Fahadh Faasil, is set for release on December 5. During the film's promotion at the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa, Mandanna emphasized the movie's emotional core, promising audiences a compelling family angle alongside action-packed sequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

