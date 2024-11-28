Pushpa 2: A Blend of Action and Emotion

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has described the forthcoming sequel of the 2021 Telugu hit 'Pushpa: The Rise' as an emotional drama intertwined with high-octane action and trademark swag.

Mandanna, who stars alongside Telugu cinema icon Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', shared her mixed emotions about concluding the film's shooting and the anticipation for its release. She expressed how the film set felt like home during her years involved with the project.

'Pushpa 2', directed by Sukumar and co-starring Fahadh Faasil, is set for release on December 5. During the film's promotion at the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa, Mandanna emphasized the movie's emotional core, promising audiences a compelling family angle alongside action-packed sequences.

