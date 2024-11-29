Sharmila Tagore's Cinematic Comeback: 'Outhouse' Promises Heartfelt Moments

Celebrated actress Sharmila Tagore is poised for a return to cinema with 'Outhouse', a film that promises to deliver a touching narrative. Scheduled for a theatrical release on December 20, the movie will star Mohan Agashe alongside Tagore, who last appeared in the acclaimed Disney+ Hotstar film 'Gulmohar'.

'Outhouse', also produced by Agashe, delves into themes of unexpected companionship and the powerful impact of trust and empathy across generations. Directed by Sunil Sukthankar, the film will feature performances from Sonali Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, and Sunil Abhayankar.

The film is positioned as a wholesome family entertainer promising heartfelt moments, as described by Agashe. He expressed his pleasure in collaborating with Tagore, Kulkarni, Kabi, and Abhayankar, noting their contributions to the film's emotional narrative. Tagore's recent success with 'Gulmohar', which won Best Hindi Film at the 70th National Film Awards, marks a notable career milestone ahead of this new release.

(With inputs from agencies.)