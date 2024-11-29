Left Menu

Sharmila Tagore's Cinematic Comeback: 'Outhouse' Promises Heartfelt Moments

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore returns to the big screen in 'Outhouse', a film exploring companionship and empathy, set for a December 20 release. Co-starring Mohan Agashe, the movie promises to be a family entertainer with transformative themes. Directed by Sunil Sukthankar, it also features Sonali Kulkarni and Neeraj Kabi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:28 IST
Sharmila Tagore's Cinematic Comeback: 'Outhouse' Promises Heartfelt Moments
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated actress Sharmila Tagore is poised for a return to cinema with 'Outhouse', a film that promises to deliver a touching narrative. Scheduled for a theatrical release on December 20, the movie will star Mohan Agashe alongside Tagore, who last appeared in the acclaimed Disney+ Hotstar film 'Gulmohar'.

'Outhouse', also produced by Agashe, delves into themes of unexpected companionship and the powerful impact of trust and empathy across generations. Directed by Sunil Sukthankar, the film will feature performances from Sonali Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, and Sunil Abhayankar.

The film is positioned as a wholesome family entertainer promising heartfelt moments, as described by Agashe. He expressed his pleasure in collaborating with Tagore, Kulkarni, Kabi, and Abhayankar, noting their contributions to the film's emotional narrative. Tagore's recent success with 'Gulmohar', which won Best Hindi Film at the 70th National Film Awards, marks a notable career milestone ahead of this new release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024