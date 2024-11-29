Macron Acknowledges 1944 Thiaroye Tragedy: A Step Toward Truth
French President Emmanuel Macron has officially recognized the 1944 killings of West African soldiers by the French Army as a massacre. This acknowledgement comes as France's influence in West Africa diminishes, highlighting the need for greater transparency and closure on colonial-era atrocities.
- Country:
- Senegal
In a historic acknowledgment, French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday recognized the mass killing of West African soldiers by the French Army in 1944 as a massacre. The announcement, made through a letter to Senegalese authorities, marks the first time France has formally addressed this dark chapter of its colonial past.
Scheduled on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the World War II killings in Thiaroye, this revelation comes as France's sway diminishes in its former colonies across West Africa. The massacre on December 1, 1944, led to the death of between 35 and 400 West African soldiers, part of the Tirailleurs Senegalais, following disputes over unpaid wages.
Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye expressed hope for closure on this painful event, emphasizing France's commitment to transparency. The letter from Macron coincides with a shift in Senegalese politics, where recent electoral victories have strengthened calls for economic independence from foreign entities, including France.
(With inputs from agencies.)
