Left Menu

Macron Acknowledges 1944 Thiaroye Tragedy: A Step Toward Truth

French President Emmanuel Macron has officially recognized the 1944 killings of West African soldiers by the French Army as a massacre. This acknowledgement comes as France's influence in West Africa diminishes, highlighting the need for greater transparency and closure on colonial-era atrocities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:18 IST
Macron Acknowledges 1944 Thiaroye Tragedy: A Step Toward Truth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Senegal

In a historic acknowledgment, French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday recognized the mass killing of West African soldiers by the French Army in 1944 as a massacre. The announcement, made through a letter to Senegalese authorities, marks the first time France has formally addressed this dark chapter of its colonial past.

Scheduled on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the World War II killings in Thiaroye, this revelation comes as France's sway diminishes in its former colonies across West Africa. The massacre on December 1, 1944, led to the death of between 35 and 400 West African soldiers, part of the Tirailleurs Senegalais, following disputes over unpaid wages.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye expressed hope for closure on this painful event, emphasizing France's commitment to transparency. The letter from Macron coincides with a shift in Senegalese politics, where recent electoral victories have strengthened calls for economic independence from foreign entities, including France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024