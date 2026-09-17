Macron's High-Stakes Meeting on Global Crises

French President Emmanuel Macron has summoned key figures from various political parties represented in Parliament for an important meeting on Friday morning. The focus is on the ongoing crises in the Middle East and Ukraine, alongside their implications for the energy market.

Scheduled to begin at 10.30 a.m. (0830 GMT), the meeting will bring together military and intelligence officers who will present critical information to Macron and the attending leaders.

This gathering underscores the urgency of the geopolitical tensions in these regions and the potential ripple effects on global energy dynamics, highlighting the EU's strategic considerations.