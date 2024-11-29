Kneecap's Victory: Belfast Rap Group Wins Against British Government

The Belfast Irish-language rap group Kneecap secured a significant legal triumph against the British government on Friday. The challenge arose from a previous decision by the Conservative administration to deny the group an arts grant. This decision has now been overturned, with the Department for Business and Trade, under new Labour leadership, opting not to contest the case further, as it was deemed not to serve the public interest.

Belfast's High Court awarded Kneecap the grant amounting to 14,250 pounds ($18,074), a sum the group has pledged to donate to two youth charities in Belfast. The original refusal, instigated by then-business minister Kemi Badenoch, now an opposition leader, blocked funds intended to help British artists expand globally, citing the group's opposition to the UK as a reason.

Kneecap's music, which supports the reunification of Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland, has been a focal point of controversy. The group's debut album 'Fine Art' achieved critical acclaim, and their film on the band's rise to stardom, featuring actor Michael Fassbender, gained accolades at Sundance Film Festival and is Ireland's entry for the Oscars.

