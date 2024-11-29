Left Menu

Kneecap's Victory: Belfast Rap Group Wins Against British Government

Belfast Irish-language rap group Kneecap won a legal case against the British government, receiving an arts grant they were previously denied. Kneecap, known for promoting Irish identity, plans to donate the funds to youth charities. The band criticized government actions, citing cultural and political suppression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:15 IST
Kneecap's Victory: Belfast Rap Group Wins Against British Government

The Belfast Irish-language rap group Kneecap secured a significant legal triumph against the British government on Friday. The challenge arose from a previous decision by the Conservative administration to deny the group an arts grant. This decision has now been overturned, with the Department for Business and Trade, under new Labour leadership, opting not to contest the case further, as it was deemed not to serve the public interest.

Belfast's High Court awarded Kneecap the grant amounting to 14,250 pounds ($18,074), a sum the group has pledged to donate to two youth charities in Belfast. The original refusal, instigated by then-business minister Kemi Badenoch, now an opposition leader, blocked funds intended to help British artists expand globally, citing the group's opposition to the UK as a reason.

Kneecap's music, which supports the reunification of Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland, has been a focal point of controversy. The group's debut album 'Fine Art' achieved critical acclaim, and their film on the band's rise to stardom, featuring actor Michael Fassbender, gained accolades at Sundance Film Festival and is Ireland's entry for the Oscars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024