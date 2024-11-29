Amitabh Bachchan Shines at Mumbai Sports Event Amid KBC Hosting

Mumbai was abuzz as megastar Amitabh Bachchan graced a celebrity sports event on Friday evening. Before entering the venue, Bachchan, in a stylish hoodie paired with black track pants, posed for photographers, radiating a sporty charm.

On the professional front, Bachchan is currently engrossed in hosting the 16th season of the highly-popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. In a recent episode, he paid tribute to the brave individuals who defended the city during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

A promo released by the quiz show highlighted a conversation with Vishwas Nangre Patil, South Mumbai's DCP during the attacks, who recounted the harrowing operation at the Taj Hotel. Referring to the night of the attacks, Patil detailed encounters and battles against the gunmen, shedding light on the perilous conditions inside the hotel. Looking ahead, Amitabh Bachchan is set to appear in 'The Intern' alongside Deepika Padukone. Previously, he featured in 'Kalki 2898 AD', a futuristic film directed by Nag Ashwin, alongside Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.

(With inputs from agencies.)