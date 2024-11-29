Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan Shines at Mumbai Sports Event Amid KBC Hosting

Amitabh Bachchan attended a celebrity sports event in Mumbai, showcasing a trendy sports look. Meanwhile, he actively hosts 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16', recently honoring the heroes of the 26/11 attacks. Upcoming projects include 'The Intern' with Deepika Padukone and 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:13 IST
Amitabh Bachchan Shines at Mumbai Sports Event Amid KBC Hosting
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai was abuzz as megastar Amitabh Bachchan graced a celebrity sports event on Friday evening. Before entering the venue, Bachchan, in a stylish hoodie paired with black track pants, posed for photographers, radiating a sporty charm.

On the professional front, Bachchan is currently engrossed in hosting the 16th season of the highly-popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. In a recent episode, he paid tribute to the brave individuals who defended the city during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

A promo released by the quiz show highlighted a conversation with Vishwas Nangre Patil, South Mumbai's DCP during the attacks, who recounted the harrowing operation at the Taj Hotel. Referring to the night of the attacks, Patil detailed encounters and battles against the gunmen, shedding light on the perilous conditions inside the hotel. Looking ahead, Amitabh Bachchan is set to appear in 'The Intern' alongside Deepika Padukone. Previously, he featured in 'Kalki 2898 AD', a futuristic film directed by Nag Ashwin, alongside Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024