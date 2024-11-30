Feast of Oneness: Sikh Langar Spreads Across America's East Coast

A Sikh non-profit from New Jersey, 'Let's Share a Meal', orchestrated a significant free meal distribution, known as a 'langar', serving thousands across multiple northeast U.S. locations. The initiative, inspired by Guru Nanak, involved over 700 volunteers reaching more than 10,000 individuals.

The organization, founded on the principles of Sikhism, has successfully provided over a million meals across the country since its inception. One of the event's organizers, Onkar Singh, emphasized that 'Langar' represents a community kitchen concept developed by the founder of the Sikh faith.

Volunteer Harleen Kaur expressed gratitude for the growth she's witnessed over her 15 years of involvement. Today, 'Let's Share a Meal' distributes over 20,000 meals annually, promoting core Sikh values of peace, harmony, and universal Oneness, with extensive community participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)