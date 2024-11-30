Left Menu

Feast of Oneness: Sikh Langar Spreads Across America's East Coast

A New Jersey-based Sikh non-profit, 'Let's Share a Meal', organized a 'langar', serving over 10,000 free meals across 80 locations in the Northeast US. Inspired by Guru Nanak's teachings, the initiative saw participation from over 700 volunteers, embodying the Sikh values of peace, harmony, and community Oneness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2024 07:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 07:25 IST
  • United States

A Sikh non-profit from New Jersey, 'Let's Share a Meal', orchestrated a significant free meal distribution, known as a 'langar', serving thousands across multiple northeast U.S. locations. The initiative, inspired by Guru Nanak, involved over 700 volunteers reaching more than 10,000 individuals.

The organization, founded on the principles of Sikhism, has successfully provided over a million meals across the country since its inception. One of the event's organizers, Onkar Singh, emphasized that 'Langar' represents a community kitchen concept developed by the founder of the Sikh faith.

Volunteer Harleen Kaur expressed gratitude for the growth she's witnessed over her 15 years of involvement. Today, 'Let's Share a Meal' distributes over 20,000 meals annually, promoting core Sikh values of peace, harmony, and universal Oneness, with extensive community participation.

