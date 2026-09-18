Indonesia's Mega Free Meals Initiative Feeds Millions

Indonesia has allocated 134.2 trillion rupiah ($7.56 billion) to its nationwide free meals program from January to August. The initiative, led by Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara, successfully reached 57 million people through 27,485 kitchens across the country. The effort underlines a significant investment in social welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 08:59 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 08:59 IST
Indonesia's Mega Free Meals Initiative Feeds Millions
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In a major social welfare initiative, Indonesia has spent 134.2 trillion rupiah, equivalent to $7.56 billion, on its free meals program from January to August, according to Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara. The program achieved substantial reach, serving meals to 57 million citizens nationwide.

Operating through 27,485 kitchens, the initiative marks a significant investment in tackling hunger and assisting low-income populations across the country. The effort underscores the government's commitment to social welfare and addressing food insecurity among its people.

This ambitious program not only emphasizes the government's proactive measures in ensuring food security but also strengthens the social fabric by providing crucial support during challenging economic times.

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