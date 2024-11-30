Entertainment Headlines: Irish Rap Victory, Van Dyck Auction, and More

The Belfast-based Irish-language rap group Kneecap triumphed over the UK government in a legal battle regarding an arts grant refusal. The current administration opted not to contest the case, with the department stating it lacked public interest.

In art news, Christie's is set to auction a unique two-sided Van Dyck, with an estimated value of $3.80 million. The piece, entitled "Andalusian Horse," highlights the artist's early depiction of a lone horse.

In the music scene, popular K-pop band NewJeans announced their departure from their agency despite contractual commitments, while Auli'i Cravalho celebrates Pacific culture with her return in Disney's 'Moana 2'. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga will headline a free concert in Rio de Janeiro, enhancing its 'Celebration May' events.

Taylor Swift's new releases drew crowds to Target on Black Friday, aiming to revive store sales. Additionally, Robbie Williams' film 'Better Man' offers a semi-autobiographical glimpse into his life, aiming to provide healing to audiences.

